Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $830,762.06

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $830,762.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.17 or 0.00744345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00589107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00183889 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.