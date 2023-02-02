Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.60 billion 0.48 $989.32 million $0.88 2.74 Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.52 $461.14 million $3.41 6.90

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Intercorp Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 15.76% 8.46% 0.93% Intercorp Financial Services 29.40% 16.40% 1.74%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

