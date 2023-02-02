GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading 2.8% Higher

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

