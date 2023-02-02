Guild of Guardians Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $22.61 million and approximately $529,144.10 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

