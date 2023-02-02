GXChain Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $6,770.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008772 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005237 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.