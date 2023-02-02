Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

