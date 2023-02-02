Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

