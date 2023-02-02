Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,776. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

