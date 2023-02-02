Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DHR traded up $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 841,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,621. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

