Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Waters accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,750. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.84 and its 200-day moving average is $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.