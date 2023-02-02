Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

