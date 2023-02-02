Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.93. 2,511,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $334.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

