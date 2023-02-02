Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.35-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of HBI traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,495,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

