Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.31-0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,495,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

