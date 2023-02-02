Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 27.9 %

NYSE HBI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,495,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,553. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

