Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 3,020,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

