Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.87 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.56-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

