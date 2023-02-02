Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as low as C$3.67. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 3,660 shares.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

