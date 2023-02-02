HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,236. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chaim Hurvitz bought 287,812 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $284,933.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,933.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 30,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,337 shares in the company, valued at $50,970.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chaim Hurvitz purchased 287,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $284,933.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,812 shares in the company, valued at $284,933.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 426,307 shares of company stock valued at $441,204 and sold 495,948 shares valued at $504,956. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

