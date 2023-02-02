Head-To-Head Analysis: Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Sun Life Financial 13.67% 13.30% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sun Life Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sun Life Financial has a consensus price target of $69.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and Sun Life Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $28.47 billion 1.04 $3.49 billion $4.26 11.85

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Life Financial.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats China Life Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing and independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

