Head to Head Comparison: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. CubeSmart pays out 171.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 3 4 1 2.75 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CubeSmart and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 27.59% 10.25% 4.55% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $970.55 million 10.53 $223.48 million $1.14 39.92 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.26 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.38

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CubeSmart beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

