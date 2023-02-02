Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after buying an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

