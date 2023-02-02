HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,820.15

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and $2,820.15 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

