Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Hempco Food and Fiber Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

