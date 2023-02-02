Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ (HEPA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

HEPA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

