Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ (HEPA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

HEPA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.