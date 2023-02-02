Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 4.8 %

PayPal stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $131.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.