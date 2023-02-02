Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

XOM stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.36. 4,778,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094,913. The company has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

