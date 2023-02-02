Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $458.18. The stock had a trading volume of 587,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.91.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

