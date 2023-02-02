Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.01 billion.

Hershey Trading Up 4.0 %

Hershey stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.42. 2,056,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.23. Hershey has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

