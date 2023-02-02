High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.52

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 16410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$480.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

