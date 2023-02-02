High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.52

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 16410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$480.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

