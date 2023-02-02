High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

High Tide Stock Up 2.5 %

High Tide stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Get High Tide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 149.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.