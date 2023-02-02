Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.94

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 133745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hilltop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $544,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Hilltop by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

