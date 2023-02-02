Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.54.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $311,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3,688.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.