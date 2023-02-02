Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

HON stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.82. 2,653,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,533. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

