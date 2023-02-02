Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Gap Down to $206.72

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.72, but opened at $198.95. Honeywell International shares last traded at $200.15, with a volume of 437,024 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,943,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

