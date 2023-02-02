Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Trading Up 1%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

