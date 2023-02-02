Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $188.32 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00013105 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $154.43 million and $188.32 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.39278331 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $219,053,567.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

