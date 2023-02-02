Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.94 or 0.00045772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $145.73 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00197049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,324,306 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

