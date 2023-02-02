Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) were down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 1,624,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,452,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

