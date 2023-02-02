HUNT Price Tops $0.32 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $64.21 million and $4.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

