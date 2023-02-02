IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $268.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.17. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IDEX by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IDEX by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IDEX by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

