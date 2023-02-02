Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $10.99 on Thursday, reaching $250.54. 2,240,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,657. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.