Immutable X Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $507.82 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

