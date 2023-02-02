Immutable X Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $507.82 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00411717 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.00 or 0.28899481 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00522131 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.