Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

