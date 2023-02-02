Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 887 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after buying an additional 1,262,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

