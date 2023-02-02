Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

