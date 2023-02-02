Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.99 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $451.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

