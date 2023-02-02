Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IMO traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 589,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

