Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $21.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

