Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,422,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,801 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 2,071.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

